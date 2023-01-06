Whodunit? Someone on CNN Reacted to McCarthy’s Presser by Exclaiming, ‘Oh, for Christ’s Sake’

Someone off-camera on CNN reacted to Kevin McCarthy’s brief remarks to reporters on Friday by exclaiming, “Oh, for Christ’s sake!”

It is not clear who said it, what they meant by it, or even if the remark was about the Republican House leader. In any event, McCarthy addressed reporters after the House adjourned. At 3:38 p.m. ET, McCarthy said he believed he had the votes needed to be elected speaker when the House reconvenes at 10 p.m. ET.

“I believe at that time we’ll have the votes to finish this once and for all,” McCarthy said during the intermission of a historic fourth voting day.

He then repeated advice he said his father gave him: “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. And now we have to finish for the American public.”

During a break in McCarthy’s remarks, someone at CNN said, “Oh, for Christ’s sake!”

McCarthy spoke about how he believed tonight would be his big coronation, and the network carried on without acknowledging the remark.

The voice which uttered the remark was definitely feminine, so that eliminates on-air suspects such as Anderson Cooper, David Axelrod, David Urban, Jake Tapper, and Scott Jennings.

The prime suspects are Margaret Hoover, Karen Finney, Dana Bash, Gloria Borger, or a female producer, production assistant, or another member of the support staff.

Potential motives for each suspect might vary. Any one of them might hold a personal animus toward Mr. McCarthy – or not. There is also the possibility one of them could have dropped something, spilled a drink, experienced a momentary lapse in coordination, or was simply amused by something.

Being that all we have to go off of is the audio, any one of the above-listed suspects might be the culprit. The fact we have no motive leaves us further in darkness on the matter.

The situation is eerily reminiscent of when George Costanza trivially attempted to get to the bottom of who knocked over his briefcase, which for some reason contained a running tape recorder, in a 1996 episode of the sitcom Seinfeld.

Like Mr. Constanza, we’re simply asking questions.

We have a good, old-fashioned whodunnit on our hands and no answers. Your guess as to what happened is as good as ours.

Mediaite reached out to CNN to inquire about the matter but did not hear back in time for publication.

