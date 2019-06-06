Whoopi Goldberg Bleeped During Rant on Trump’s Normandy Visit: D-Day Soldiers ‘Didn’t Have Bone Spurs’

Whoopi Goldberg was briefly censored on Thursday as she voiced her irritation with how President Donald Trump conducted himself throughout his travels abroad.

The View used their A-Block to talk about the anniversary of D-Day and everything that was at stake when American soldiers launched the invasion of Normandy in World War II. The conversation eventually took a turn when Ana Navarro noted that Trump made political comments against his foes during an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, but Nancy Pelosi declined to comment even after the president attacked her.

From there, the panel brought up every other slam Trump made against his domestic critics this week, and Joy Behar said it was “rich” to watch Trump’s conduct in France amid that context. Goldberg made it clear she did not want to continue the conversation — as her sound cut out while she was venting her frustration.

After the momentary cutout, Goldberg’s audio was restored.

“All those people who went and gave their lives – they didn’t have bone spurs, they went,” Goldberg said as the audience audibly winced. “People went to fight the ugly that was happening. They went and did it. That’s all I’m going to say…Did we do everything right? No. We never do, but we tried. We made the effort.”

Watch above, via ABC.

