Whoopi Goldberg and Chris Christie collided in an explosive debate on The View, Friday, over the reopening of the U.S. economy.

In a heated clash, Goldberg confronted Christie for encouraging people to go back to work in a sacrifice for the American way of life — despite his acknowledgement that people will likely die as a result.

“Since you’re suggesting that I sacrifice, who are you sacrificing?” Goldberg asked Christie. “Who are you wiling to give up in your family?”

“It’s a false choice, Whoopi,” Christie shot back. “That’s what people who don’t understand what’s going on here say.”

Christie argued that the suicide and drug addictions rates are going up, amid skyrocketing unemployment. Goldberg cut the former New Jersey governor off and restated her question.

“Who are you willing to sacrifice to die, Chris?!” Goldberg said. “You’re saying people should be willing to sacrifice family to die. Who are you willing to give up?

“Whoopi, that’s not what I said,” Christie shot back, before his audio cut out briefly. Then, he added, “lives are going to be lost inevitably in this, no matter what we do.”

“So you didn’t say some Americans have to make the ultimate sacrifice? You did not say that?” Goldberg pressed.

“I said some Americans will make that sacrifice no matter what we do,” Christie replied – before expanding on his argument about economic-related problems potentially leading to more death than the coronavirus itself, if the country does not reopen.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]