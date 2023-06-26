Whoopi Goldberg Defends ‘Evangelicals of My Youth’ After Co-Hosts Torch ‘Hypocrisy’ of Group’s Support For Trump

Whoopi Goldberg defended “the evangelicals of my youth” after co-hosts slammed the recent Faith & Freedom Coalition convention that saw attendees boo Chris Christie and cheer Donald Trump for saying, “I’m being indicted for you.”

“What was shocking to me was the hypocrisy of the evangelical community, booing at the truth,” said Sunny Hostin. “I mean, we can all have differences of opinions, but the facts remain the same. And, [Trump] did these things, so it’s almost like they were going, ‘la la la la la la la la’ like little kids, because they’re still going to vote for him.”

Sara Haines agreed, saying, “The first time around, I remember…I don’t understand the kind of ‘explaining this away,’ but some people said it was just to get those Supreme Court justices. Their one issue, their one issue. And they got them. To me, it’s more shocking they remain there after they got their justices.”

“The evangelicals are not the evangelicals of my youth,” Goldberg said during the discussion. “I’ve always known evangelicals. And while we have different roads to God, they’re, you know, basically the same roads. But I don’t know who these folks are.”

After a brief discussion of Jerry Falwell and his scandal-plagued son, Whoopi reminded her co-hosts, “You know, the thing about evangelicals that we all have to remember is that they’re human beings. They’re people and they’re flawed, like all of us, so, you know, when they wake up and realize that God may not be on their side the way they think he is, because someone who says, ‘I’m doing this for you,’ sounds an awful lot like, you know.”

“The great J.C.,” Haines said, referring to Jesus Christ.

“Many of them are such good people and being taken by this charlatan, which is distressing,” Hostin said.

Watch the video above via ABC.

