Whoopi Goldberg Disqualifies Nikki Haley as ‘New Generation’ Political Leader: ‘You’re 51. What Are You Talking About?’

Whoopi Goldberg took the lead on The View Monday as the panel held an interesting conversation about whether age should be a point of qualification among America’s political officials.

The show kicked the week off by talking about Nikki Haley and others who’ve called for a “new generation” of leaders to emerge. Goldberg has not been impressed with Haley declaring her run for president and she argued that the former U.N. ambassador cannot truly claim to be part of this “new generation.”

“You’re not a new generation, you’re 51,” Goldberg said. “What are you talking about?”

Alyssa Farah Griffin argued 51 qualifies as “new generation” by D.C. standards, though Goldberg countered, “She may be younger than most of those people, but her rhetoric is the same.” Goldberg also called for more younger people to run for office instead of commentating about how America’s political leadership doesn’t properly represent the new generation.

While the prerecorded conversation didn’t broach the recent blow-up between Haley and CNN’s Don Lemon, Sunny Hostin followed up by denouncing Haley’s call for older politicians to be tested for their mental competency.

“How dare she say that someone over 75 needs some sort of mental acuity test!” Hostin exclaimed. “I think she needs a mental acuity test!”

The discussion continued with the panel balancing the merits of experience and political seniority with the question of when do politicians become too old to effectively do their jobs. When the conversation moved back to the topic of representing Generation Z, Goldberg got back in to declare, “I’m really sick of people talking about age because if you can do the job, I don’t care how old you are.”

“You can be as old as dirt if you’re getting stuff done for America,” she said. “It’s fine if you get a lot of young people put in there, but you’re still going to have to sit at the feet of older people because you don’t know as much.”

Watch above via ABC.

