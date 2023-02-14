Whoopi Goldberg Dresses Down Nikki Haley Over Trump Challenge: ‘You Actually Used To Have Some Sanity!’

Whoopi Goldberg tore into Nikki Haley after her 2024 presidential candidacy announcement, accusing her of abandoning her “sanity” by aligning with Donald Trump.

The hosts of The View played a portion of Haley’s video announcement on Tuesday. Haley declared a “new generation” of political leaders are needed. Besides Haley, Trump is the only other Republican to officially announce he is running in 2024.

Goldberg was completely unimpressed with the GOP alternative to Trump.

“Since you have been asleep this whole time and you just woke up, you’re just finding out that there are things about our country that are not perfect and for us to pretend that it is and that nothing happened is ridiculous, so you’re not saying anything new,” Goldberg said. “And you of all people should know better you used to actually have some sanity and knew right from wrong and then you lost your mind and went into some new direction, so don’t do that!”

The only host to offer any real positivity about Haley running was fellow former Trump official Alyssa Farah Griffin.

“I’ve seen her take on dictators straight to their face. In every room I’ve been in with her, she’s the smartest in the room,” Griffin said, inspiring almost immediately laughter from Goldberg.

“That doesn’t say much,” Joy Behar said.

Sunny Hostin offered a cold take on Haley too, dubbing her “election denier adjacent.”

“I think she’s very much a political grifter and a chameleon and the bar is very low because it’s on the ground,” Hostin said before agreeing with Behar that this bar is actually “below the ground.”

“I don’t see her as a step up from anything,” Hostin said.

Watch above via ABC.

