The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg dumped on Kamala Harris on Thursday over the vice president’s response to questions related to the 2024 election.

During an interview with Harris, NBC News and MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin asked several questions about the 2024 election, including whether the Biden-Harris ticket would appear again and about the New York Times op-ed this week proposing a bipartisan ticket with President Joe Biden and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY). The View played clips of both moments from the TODAY interview.

“Are we going to see the same Democratic ticket in 2024?” Melvin asked Harris.

“I’m sorry, we are thinking about today,” replied Harris. “I mean, honestly, I know why you’re asking the question because this is the part of the punditry and the gossip across places like Washington, D.C. Let me just tell you something: we’re focused on the things in front of us.”

When Melvin asked whether she read New York Times columnist Tom Friedman’s piece, Harris said, “No, I did not. And I really could care less about the high-class gossip on these issues.”

In response to Harris’ responses, Goldberg said, “Not only is it insulting but, you know, it’s just crazy. This idea that we have no say over what’s happening like it’s already done and we shouldn’t give a poop.”

