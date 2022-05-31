Whoopi Goldberg Shares Wisdom on Gun Reform: Yes to ‘Yee-Ha Guns’ But Not AR-15s

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg had a message to the NRA on Monday: Yes to “yee-ha guns” but not AR-15s.

The remarks came less than a week after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where Salvador Ramos shot and killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. Additionally, the NRA had its convention in Houston after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Listen, this AR-15’s got to go. I’m sorry,” said Goldberg, who received applause from the audience.

“Because, you know, I think about the people up in Buffalo who are still suffering because they still can’t go shopping anywhere because nobody will bring a supermarket where these folks are living,” she said, referring to the May 14 shooting at the Tops Friendly Markets, where Payton Gendron allegedly killed 10 people and wounded three others.

Goldberg continued:

There’s too much at stake, too many lives have been at stake and too many damn little kids. I’m sick seeing people talking about we should do something. No, we should do something. And I don’t care NRA, you got to give that gun up. You can have your other yee-ha guns, whatever you want. The AR-15 is not a hunting gun. It is not a gun where you’re going to go out and shoot your dinner. This gun is meant to kill people. That’s what it’s for. And you can’t have it anymore. And I’m not even going to tell you how pissed I am that so many folks are saying you well, you can’t have what you need for your body. Forget my body, you can’t have this gun because it kills people and children and I’m sick of it.

Watch above, via ABC.

