Whoopi Goldberg Pans DeSantis’ Twitter Campaign Launch: ‘Do That on Television, Okay?’

Whoopi Goldberg led The View in their skepticism for Governor Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) reported plan to launch his 2024 run for president in a Twitter Spaces event.

As the panel discussed the strategy of announcing a campaign on Twitter’s audio chat platform, Alyssa Farah Griffin predicted “it will either be brilliant or a disaster. No in between.” She added that “there’s a lot of risks with this,” one being that Trump could finally return to Twitter and put out “counter-messaging” to steal DeSantis’ thunder.

Sunny Hostin wondered aloud who advised DeSantis to hold the event alongside Elon Musk. Sara Haines assessed that DeSantis is caught in a “black hole” of political momentum since he’ll be forced to compete against Trump, yet he lacks the ex-president’s charisma and magnetism. Joy Behar complained that people on Twitter can’t be fact-checked like they can be on television.

When the panel arrived at the movement to make Twitter the new core of the right-wing media ecosystem, Goldberg copped to being “old” and behind the times, even as she argued that DeSantis should be making the announcement on TV.

Look, you know what, this idea of announcing on Twitter — I’m old, and I’m okay being old. Do that on television, okay? I want to see you do it on television. I want to see you actually take real Americans’ questions. That’s what I want. I don’t want to dislike you. I can’t help it, because you don’t give me any reason, because I don’t understand why do you dislike people of color? What’s wrong with American history? What’s wrong with gay folks? You know, Anita Bryant did this stuff in 1975, and gay folks rose up and fought for what they needed. That’s what’s coming, man! It’s coming, it’s coming. That’s not a threat. They pay the same taxes I pay. They want the same things that we’re entitled to as taxpayers. You can’t pick and choose and you’re not asking your constituents. You’re telling them what you’re doing. That’s not the America way.

Watch above via ABC.

