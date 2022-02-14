Whoopi Goldberg Returns to The View, Addresses Suspension Over Holocaust Comments: ‘We’re Going to Keep Having Tough Conversations’

Whoopi Goldberg returned to The View on Monday after ABC suspended her for controversially claiming that the Holocaust “isn’t about race.”

“Well, hello, hello, hello, and welcome to The View,” Goldberg said on Monday. “And yes, I am back.”

The host went on to say that she missed her co-hosts, adding that “there’s something kind of marvelous about being on a show” like The View.

“Sometimes we don’t do it as elegantly as we could,” Goldberg continued, referring to the hosts’ handling of current events. “It’s five minutes to get in important information about topics, and that’s what we try to do every day.”

Goldberg went on to thank those who reached out to her amid the controversy, noting that she was surprised by some who contacted her.

“And it was amazing, and I listened to everything everybody had to say, and I was very grateful, and I hope it keeps all the important conversations happening, because we’re going to keep having tough conversations,” she continued, adding, “And in part, because this is what we have been hired to do, and it’s not always pretty, as I said, and it’s not always as other people would like to hear, but it is an honor to sit at this table and be able to have these conversations because they’re important.”

“They’re important to us as a nation, and to us more so as a human entity,” she concluded.

Goldberg was suspended from The View after arguing that “the Holocaust isn’t about race” on the show two weeks ago.

Prior to the suspension, the host had apologized for the comment, addressed it on Colbert, and invited Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, to the show.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com