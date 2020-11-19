Whoopi Goldberg tore into Donald Trump for “doing nothing” about the coronavirus after losing the 2020 election, even though he’ll still be president for another 9 weeks.

The View got off to a rocky start since Goldberg and Sara Haines were the only ones beaming into the show, but they got the ball rolling by addressing the fact that the United States has now passed 250,000 deaths from Covid-19. Haines lamented that Trump politicized the virus throughout the year by largely refusing to wear a mask and flouting a disregard for the science on how to stop the virus from spreading.

Sunny Hostin got into the mix by panning the Trump campaign for downplaying and spreading disinformation about the virus for months. When Hostin brought up Republicans’ false belief that Trump actually won the election, Goldberg slammed the “willful ignorance” from Trump supporters and said “no amount of hand wringing or praying to the Lord” will change the fact that he lost.

He lost this election, and because he lost, all those people who now have the virus who don’t make it from now until January 20th, this blood is on his hands, because this isn’t like he’s sitting around thinking ‘how can I help?’ He’s sitting around doing nothing. He’s doing nothing, and he knows what he needs to do, and he’s not doing it, and neither are these Republicans. I don’t know when America turned into this particular version of America, but I got to tell you, I don’t like it.

Goldberg went on by saying “I’ve never seen a president that didn’t care whether people lived or died.” She also panned Republicans who keep going along with Trump as the state of affairs continues.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]