Whoopi Goldberg warned the public not to join in Donald Trump’s reckless behavior in minimizing the seriousness of the coronavirus.

The View started things off on Tuesday by addressing Trump’s departure from Walter Reed after 3 days of treatment after exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19. Goldberg also brought up Trump’s dramatic face mask removal for a White House photo-op, the president telling the country “don’t be afraid of Covid,” and his continued false claims about the virus.

As the panel ripped Trump for his misinformation and “cavalier” attitude throughout this episode, Sara Haines raised the question “how many people today will take off their masks because the president of the United States did last night?” Goldberg delved into this topic as she reminded viewers that Trump has unparalleled access to medical attention, that the disease is still a threat to the public, and that very few non-wealthy people can expect the same kind of medical treatments Trump received.

You are not him. None of you out there are him. You’re going to get sick, and you can’t get all the stuff he can get, all the steroids going into his body…When you have someone who is saying don’t worry about it, he doesn’t have to worry about it because he’s being pampered and dealt with 24/7…No one is doing that to you. He’s not giving these drugs to these people in the White House. I don’t know if he’s giving them to anybody. He’s getting them. So don’t make that false equivalency that you’re going to be treat like he’s treated, cus you’re not. You’ll go to the hospital and deal with all what the other 200,000 people had to deal with.

Goldberg concluded by reminding people “he’s still sick,” referring to how Dr. Sean Conley warned Trump “may not be entirely out of the woods yet” despite being discharged from the hospital.

“If you think you can take off your mask and you’re going to be fine, you’re not,” she said. “He’s not immune, and neither is anybody else.”

Sunny Hostin took over from there by calling it “despicable” for Trump to return to the White House and possibly endanger the lives of the White House staff while he remains infected.

Watch above, via ABC.

