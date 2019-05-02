Whoopi Goldberg got sarcastic with Alan Dershowitz on Thursday as the Harvard Law professor emeritus tried to explain why Richard Nixon‘s obstruction of justice case is fundamentally different from Donald Trump‘s.

The View had Dershowitz on for an interview Thursday, and he started by siding with Attorney General Bill Barr on his defense of Trump before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Barr snubbed the House Judiciary Committee today amid disagreements on questioning, a move Dershowitz called a “mistake,” adding: “he should testify.”

“It’s easy to resist questions from elected members. They generally tend to try to get re-elected and politicize everything,” said Dershowitz. “When professional lawyers ask you questions, there’s no hiding. That’s why I think he didn’t want to testify.”

When the conversation moved to whether Barr lied about Robert Mueller‘s findings, Dershowitz clashed with the panel about whether Barr or Trump committed any kind of chargeable offense. As they talked about the difference between lying to the media and lying under oath, Dershowitz remarked that Nixon resigned when he was about to be impeached for the latter.

“He told H. R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman to lie to the FBI,” Dershowitz said. “That’s obstruction of justice, that’s a crime.”

“Who does that sound like though?” Goldberg interjected. This was presumably a reference to Trump’s ordering Don McGahn to fire Mueller for him and then change his story about it.

“It sounds the same,” Dershowitz conceded before insisting it still wasn’t a federal crime.

Dershowitz and Sunny Hostin then went head to head on Barr’s characterizations of the Mueller report, and whether the special counsel deferred on obstruction charges in order to give Congress the final say on how to proceed.

