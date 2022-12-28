‘Whoopi, That’s What the Yellow Stars Were For’: Fox News Guest Rips Goldberg’s ‘Ignorance’ After Holocaust Comments

Newsweek editor Batya Ungar-Sargon seemed perplexed about Whoopi Goldberg’s latest remarks in which she appeared to double down on her comments about Jews and the Holocaust.

“Remember who they were killing first,” Goldberg said about the Nazis in an interview with the Times of London last week. “They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision.”

She apologized for her remarks.

Goldberg was trying to explain comments she made in February, after which she was temporarily suspended from co-hosting The View.

On Jesse Watters Primetime, guest host Rachel Campos-Duffy asked Ungar-Sargon for her reaction.

“Is she ignorant or is she anti-Semitic?” Campos-Duffy asked her guest.

“It’s a great question,” Ungar-Sargon said. “I don’t think what Whoopi said was anti-Semitic. It was wrong to the point of being offensive, sort of like saying that the Civil War was not about slavery. If you say that to one of your Black friends you’re gonna have a fight on your hands.”

“Or they’re just gonna think you’re dumb,” Campos-Duffy replied.

“Exactly,” Ungar-Sargon said, before referencing the yellow stars of David the Nazis forced Jews to wear. “There’s just a deep ignorance there. The mistake she keeps making over and over is saying, if a Nazi showed up here and I was standing next to… Jews who have white skin, they would know I’m Black. They wouldn’t know they’re Jewish. And it’s like, Whoopi that’s what the yellow stars were for. Of course they see them as a separate race.”

