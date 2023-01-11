‘Why Are You Touching Me?’ Woman Tells Chris Cuomo About Unsettling Tinder Date With Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger

Hayley Willette appeared on NewsNation’s Cuomo to reveal her insights from a one-time Tinder date with accused murderer Bryan Kohberger.

Kohberger was recently arrested concerning the murder of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves. Willette drew recent media intrigue with her story of how she went on a date with Kohberger years ago, and she told Chris Cuomo that he touched her while denying that he did so.

Cuomo: So tell me what is the big takeaway for you about what you remember about this young man?

Willette: the big takeaway is that he seemed completely normal. Until, you know, we got back to my dorm, and then he got kind of pushy.

Cuomo: Alright, now let’s try to feel this out because you’ve been on plenty of dates, I’m sure. And you’re it’s not unusual for somebody to behave in a way you don’t like, but this now matters to you. You say that there was a moment where he was touching you not in a creepy way, but he was definitely touching you and you brought it up. And that’s when things changed. How so?

Willette: Yeah, he was touching me and my, you know, I just asked, Why are you touching me? And he immediately got very serious and he said, I didn’t, and I just was like, okay, but you are touching me? And he was like, No, I’m not touching you. And he just got very defensive about it. So I just let it go after that. But yeah, it was very weird.

Cuomo: People can get defensive but everything that you’ve learned since made you see this through a little bit of a different lens. Explain that to me.

Willette: Yeah, exactly. This is a date I definitely told my friends about, just because it was a little weird, and especially his last comment to me. However, I haven’t really thought about it until I saw his face again and you know, made me look at it like wow, he really could have hurt me, or anyone really.