Megyn Kelly is going after Charlize Theron — the actress who once portrayed her on the big screen — over her support of drag queens.

Speaking Friday on The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM, the eponymous host blasted Theron — who portrayed Kelly in the 2019 film Bombshell — for supporting drag queens against proposed legislation in several states banning public drag performances.

“We love you queens,” Theron said, in a video message during the recent Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon. “We’re in your corner and we’ve got you, and I will fuck anybody up who’s trying to fuck with anything with you guys.”

Kelly responded by taking the actress up on her challenge.

“Why doesn’t Charlize Theron come and fuck me up?” Kelly said. “Because I’m 100 percent against her on this. Yes, there’s fun drag queen shows. I’ve been to them. When we lived in Chicago we went to one and that was super fun. It was all adults.

“But there are drag queen shows out there right now that are deeply disturbing, and they’re happening in front of young children. So know what you’re supporting. Understand what we’re actually seeing out there, which can absolutely include the grooming of young children.”

The host went on to reference Theron’s adopted 11-year-old daughter Jackson, who is transgender.

“Even [Theron] should be against this, trans kid or not,” Kelly said.

Kelly noted that she does not know Theron personally, but feels like she has a “weird connection” to her thanks to her film portrayal.

Watch above, via The Megyn Kelly Show.

