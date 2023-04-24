‘Why Now?’ CNN Covers Shocking News of Tucker Carlson’s Exit From Fox

CNN News Central dove headfirst into breaking down the news that Tucker Carlson’s time at Fox News has come to an end.

Oliver Darcy joined John Berman, Kate Bolduan, and Sara Sidner to address Fox News’ bombshell announcement that their top-rated host is out of the network – a development that comes a week after Fox News agreed to a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems for defaming the company with their promotion of former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network said in a statement. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Darcy called the news “really stunning” but acknowledged that it’s “unclear” if Carlson’s departure is a result of the Dominion settlement. He suggested there was “possibly a relationship” between the two, though Darcy mostly emphasized that the news was doubly shocking because of how long Fox News stood behind Carlson while he amplified controversy, conspiracies and misinformation on the network.

“The big question, as you say, is why now?” Berman remarked. He noted that Fox News has let go of their number one host before, pointing to Bill O’Reilly’s departure amid sexual misconduct accusations.

Berman continued by saying that even though revelations about Carlson have been “legally problematic” for Fox, “he is not one of the people who helped to get him in trouble with Dominion.”

“No, he was not the main culprit who really spawned the lawsuit,” Darcy agreed, “but it is not to say also that other hosts could not be eventually leaving the network as well. This raises a lot of questions about whether the network is potentially to at least rein in some of the more extreme people on the channel.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com