‘Why Would They Keep It Quiet?’ Chris Cuomo Discusses ‘Very Credible’ Whistleblower Claims That Government Has UFO Crafts, Bodies

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo wants to know why, if the United States has intact UFO crafts and alien bodies, “would they keep it quiet?”

Cuomo discussed NewsNation’s exclusive interview with “highly credible” government whistleblower and Air Force veteran David Grusch, who claimed the U.S. has not only “quite a number” of alien crafts, but the alien pilots’ bodies, as well.

“Here’s what I don’t get,” Cuomo said. “Why wouldn’t we know? What would be the rationale for keeping it quiet of government, let alone through 10 or 12 administrations that this secret has been kept quiet… why would they keep it quiet?”

“Yeah, that’s the thing; it would have to be this massive worldwide conspiracy,” said writer and self-described “skeptical investigator” Mick West. “Basically, they’re claiming that we’ve had alien craft for many decades and that we’ve been gradually releasing the technology throughout the world, and only the U.S. has it, and they’ve somehow gotten everyone else to go along with this. And that somehow we’ve managed to keep this going for around 70 years or so. But we don’t really have any evidence of this.”

In the NewsNation interview, Grausch, who is no longer on active duty with the Air Force, said, “We’re definitely not alone. Absolutely. The data points, quite empirically that we’re not alone, no.”

Grausch said he was a member of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) task force, and said, “The UAP Task Force was refused access to a broad crash retrieval program.”

Investigative reporter Ross Coulhart asked,“When you say crash retrieval, what do you mean?”

“These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin, vehicles that have either landed or crashed,” Grusch said.

“We have spacecraft from another species? How many?” Coulhart asked.

“Quite a number,” Grusch answered.

When asked if the government had bodies, Grusch answered, “Well, naturally, when you recover something that’s either landed or crashed, sometimes you encounter dead pilots. And believe it or not, as fantastical as that sounds, it’s true.”

Watch the NewsNation clip above.

