Reverend Al Sharpton delivered a fiery eulogy at George Floyd’s funeral, talking about systemic racial justice issues and calling out individuals like President Donald Trump and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“We are not fighting some disconnected incidents,” he said. “We are fighting an institutional systemic problem that has been allowed to permeate since we were brought to these shores. And we are fighting wickedness in high places. When you can put your knee on a man’s neck and hold it there eight minutes and 46 seconds… you’ve got to be full of a lot of venom, full of something that really motivates you, to press down your weight that long and not give out.”

He recalled Eric Garner too before saying, “Until the law is upheld and people know they will go to jail, they’re going to keep doing it because they are protected by wickedness in high places.”

As he teed off on police brutality, Sharpton mentioned the president, saying, “When some kids wrongly start violence that this family don’t condone, and none of us do, the president talks about bringing in the military.”

“He challenged China on human rights. What about the human right of George Floyd?” Sharpton continued. “The signals that we’re sending is that if you are in law enforcement, that the low doesn’t apply to you. And I’m telling you that the law ought to especially apply to you.”

Sharpton also noted how NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently apologized for not supporting players kneeling in protest during the national anthem, making it clear an apology isn’t enough as people applauded:

“It’s nice to see some people change their mind. The head of the NFL, said, ‘Yeah, maybe we was wrong. Football players, maybe they did have the right to peacefully protest.’ Well, don’t apologize, give Collin Kaepernick a job back! Don’t come with some empty apology. Take a man’s livelihood, strip a man down of his talents, and four years later when the whole world is marching, all of a sudden you go and do a FaceTime talking about you sorry?!”

You can watch above, via CNN.

