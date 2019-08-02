Congressman Will Hurd (R- TX) appeared on Fox News tonight and spoke with Jon Scott about his decision to retire from Congress after his current term is up.

Hurd first talked about the failed nomination of John Ratcliffe for Director of National Intelligence. Scott said he thought Hurd might have been a nominee himself, but then the president commented today about him leaving, and so Scott said, “It doesn’t seem like the president has you on the short list.”

Hurd said, “I’m looking forward to continuing my work and finishing up my term.”

He reiterated what he said in his announcement about taking “a conservative message” to communities that haven’t heart it and helping support candidates.

“What I’ve learned in my time in Congress representing a 50-50 district,” Hurd said, “is that most people believe the way we solve problems in the future is by empowering people and not empowering the government. They believe that families are going to move up the economic ladder through free markets, not socialism. And we have a real opportunity to take that message to communities that don’t identify with the Republican Party.”

At one point, Scott said, “You are the only African-American Republican in the house. Tim Scott, the only African-American senator. Is that the problem? Is the Republican Party not diverse enough?”

“I think the Republican Party can be more diverse,” Hurd responded. “Tim and I shouldn’t be the only African-Americans in the Republican Party. I’ve met people throughout this country that come from all walks of life and our message does resonate.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

