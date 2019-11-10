GOP Rep. Will Hurd stated unequivocally that Congress should protect the identity of the whistleblower as other members of his party and President Donald Trump seeks to unmask them.

“I think we should be protecting the identity of the whistleblower. I’ve said that from the very beginning because how we treat this whistleblower will impact whistleblowers in the future. Having this whistleblower law on the books is important. It’s an important for checks and balance on not only the intelligence committee, but on our government,” Hurd said,

Hurd spoke with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday, where he argued to protect the whistleblower’s identity but agreed with colleagues who have called for House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff to testify in the impeachment inquiry.

“What I do would like to see happen is for Adam Schiff, Chairman Schiff — the chairman of the Intelligence Committee — to answer questions about what was his engagement with the whistleblower before the information — the whistleblower’s allegations were transmitted to Congress,” Hurd told Wallace.

“If you want to protect the identity of the whistleblower I think it’s important for Chairman Schiff to answer questions about his interactions with them,” he said.

Hurd’s comment comes as GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham speculated on a different Fox program that the whistleblower was a part of the “deep state.”

Watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

