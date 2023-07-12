‘Will I Be Angry and Bitter?’ Geraldo Rivera Reveals Plan to Dish About Fox News Exit on ‘The View’

Retired Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera took to the sea once again to mull over how he’ll approach his scheduled appearance on Thursday’s The View, asking himself in a stream-of-consciousness video post, “Will I be angry and bitter?”

“Heading into New York — another epic occasion,” a wind-swept Geraldo began in his post. “I’ll be doing The View on ABC at 11:00 tomorrow morning, Thursday morning.

“Right now, I’m off the coast of Hampton Beach — it’s a lovely day — the ocean is still relatively flat, still a little bumpy.” He continued:

The issue for me is, what’s my message when I get to The View? Will I be angry and bitter over being fired from Fox News, from The Five? Will I be resigned to my future? Will I know what my future holds? It’s a very exciting time to be doing The View because, the day before, I still don’t know the answers to the questions — the life questions that I’m posing. But I’d appreciate it if you’d watch — wish you were here on the mighty vessel Belle. I’m going about 25 knots; about 27, 28 miles per hour. Beautiful day — it’s supposed to get a bit winder a little later, but for now, it’s gorgeous. Wish you were here. Thank you.

Another epic boat ride from Hampton Bays, Long Island to Chelsea Piers in Manhattan’s West Side. Heading for #TheView tomorrow. Don’t know whether I’m angry at Fox or excited about the future. I’ll figure it out. Thanks pic.twitter.com/3FvHE6h143 — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 12, 2023

Geraldo posted his first nautical video at the end of June when he announced he had been fired from the top-rated Fox News show, The Five, which prompted him to quit the network after 23 years.

An Associated Press interview with Geraldo referred to him as “one of the lonely liberal voices on The Five” and pointed to “tension” between Geraldo and co-host Greg Gutfeld as being a possible reason for his ouster.

Geraldo made his final appearance on Fox & Friends, where he took the opportunity to talk about his 50-year career that began with the help of affirmative action. Geraldo related:

When the Ford Foundation and Columbia Journalism School got together to integrate the local news teams in New York, there were no black reporters, no Hispanic reporters, no women. And it was shocking. And that was as late as 1968, 69. So I was selected. I was making news representing a group of Puerto Rican activists, the Young Lords who had taken over some buildings up in the Spanish Harlem. And I was their lawyer and their negotiator. And I made a lot of news as their spokesperson. And so I got discovered that way, and they drafted me through the Columbia program, and the rest is history.

Watch the clip above via Geraldo Rivera on Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com