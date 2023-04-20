William Shatner’s Dogs Wreak Havoc on Fox News Interview: ‘Dogs, Be Quiet!’

Actor William Shatner’s Dobermans barked relentlessly as he tried to take questions from Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto on Thursday’s Your World.

The 92-year-old was on the network to promote his Fox reality show Stars on Mars, but was repeatedly thwarted by his rambunctious pooches.

Cavuto welcomed Shatner to the program and was immediately interrupted.

“Bill, this looks like a very funny show,” Cavuto began. “And I guess the premise–”

Shatner’s dogs apparently disagreed and started getting mouthy.

“The instant you started talking, my two dogs – Dobermans – started barking,” he said. “That’s part of my plan to give you a sense of the hominess of this interview. Dogs, be quiet!”

The dogs piped down for a brief moment.

“That’s all I have to say,” Shatner said, implying the dogs heeded his command.

The Dobermans resumed barking as the two pressed on.

“I mean, it’s like everything in my life,” the actor said. “You give your opinion, and it’s totally ignored. It’s just, it’s a terrible thing when you get older.”

Cavuto couldn’t contain his laughter.

The interview continued and the dogs behaved for the most part.

The public association with Shatner and space began with his days on Star Trek, but has continued thanks in part to his brief trip to space in 2021 aboard a Blue Origin rocket.

“When I saw the bright blue covering of Earth that’s only 50 miles wide,” Shatner said at the time, “and we plunged through at 2,500 miles an hour, broke through it, then all of a sudden like a punch in the face there was the blackness of space. And none of the mystery of the twinkling stars, the galaxies, just pure blackness.”

