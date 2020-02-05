Morning Joe co-host Willie Geist offered unusually criticism of Speaker Nancy Pelosi Wednesday morning, following President Donald Trump’s fourth State of the Union address.

Speaker Pelosi has received Republican criticism for her nontraditional behavior, which included introducing the President without the traditionally noting how it was the Speaker’s “great honor,” and her dramatic ripping up of the speech after Trump finished addressing the nation.

Geist noted that “the president programmed the state of the union like a TV show,” and that the entire State of the Union speech was “very theatrical.”

But then he turned to Pelosi, saying “for my money all the no handshake, the not-saying ‘the distinct honor and high privilege,’ and ripping up the script at the end is not what the country needs.”

Geist continued “I know those will be viewed as sick burns or mic drops or something in the far reaches of each side’s teams but I don’t think the country needs that kind of stuff right now.

Watch above via MSNBC.

