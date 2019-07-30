CNN’s first Democratic debate went down in Detroit on Tuesday night, to much fanfare. The network wheeled out all the stops to make the event a showstopper from the moment it kicked off at 8 p.m.: a sleek stage in an ornate theater, a minutes-long opening sequence mimicking an early-2000s action movie, an absolutely electric rendition of the national anthem, and then a commercial break.

The first questions came in at nearly the thirty-minute mark, and the debate rocketed off with a spat between an odd couple: Bernie Sanders and John Delaney, who sparred over their health care proposals.

The opening brawl would mark a trend — Delaney, an absolute unit of a candidate currently polling at 0%, getting an impressive amount of time, and Sanders shouting down his opponents on the stage to much applause.

CNN managed to pull off the debate without the painful production failures that NBC endured during its attempt at hosting. Sure, there were complaints from the online peanut gallery at the over the top production, and the annoying tendency of the moderators to cut off candidates. But that vigilance kept the two-hour program tight.

Still, some candidates were able to thrive in their well-regulated opportunities to speak, while others fell flat on their faces. Here are the winners and losers from Tuesday night’s debate.

WINNERS

Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren likely would have preferred facing off against a more prominent opponent, like Joe Biden (night 2), but she still didn’t seem to mind taking a two by four to centrist candidate John Delaney (more on that below). When she wasn’t batting down lower-tier candidates, Warren was expertly articulating her progressive policy proposals, like Medicare for All. In one theatrical moment, Warren rubbed her hands with glee when it was pointed out Delaney would have to pay her wealth tax. A lefty’s dream.

Warren also got the most speaking time, according to CNN’s tracker. She spoke for more than 18 minutes. Sanders came in second with 17 minutes, while most other candidates got around 10.

There’s a reason a dramatic photo of Warren is leading the Drudge Report right now. It’s cause Warren was the star of the night.

Marianne Williamson

A great benefit of being the novelty candidate in a presidential race? Moderators tend to go easy on you, not bothering to ask tough questions about your more fringe positions. Just ask 2016 candidate Donald Trump. Marianne Williamson — who one Daily Beast columnist labeled a “dangerous wacko” — took advantage of the gentle debate moderation to stand out on a stage of her far more credentialed opponents. She had two huge moments: In one, she decried the “dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country.” In another, she made a stirring case for reparations. Both moments drew rapturous applause from the debate audience.

For a candidate polling at 0%, it was a big night — and if Google is any indication, the public is certainly interested. We’ll see if the hype adds any fuel to Marianne’s spaceship.

LOSERS

John Delaney

Yes, John Delaney was showered with an inordinate amount of talking time for a candidate no one seems to want. But his biggest moment was getting brutally dunked on by Elizabeth Warren — twice.

After Delaney attacked her plans, like Medicare for All, as unrealistic, Warren retorted with the line of the night: “I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for.” In another crippling blow, Warren accused Delaney of using “Republican talking points.” It was a K.O.

Beto O’Rourke

The media fell out of love with O’Rourke a while ago (it’s been a long fall since Annie Leibovitz hit his angles). Given his low polling numbers — despite national name recognition — the Texan really needs one of these high profile events to make a splash and shake up the race. He failed once again on Tuesday night, delivering a lackluster performance that again raised a troubling question for his campaign: Why?

HONORABLE MENTION: Bernie Sanders vs. Everyone

Bernie Sanders went after nearly everyone on the debate stage Tuesday night, including CNN anchor Jake Tapper. Winner of that particular bare-knuckle brawl? Gotta be Bernie, who shot down the CNN anchor for asking what he considered an unfair question.

When Tapper asked if the candidates would raise taxes on Americans in order to pay for their health care plans (Sanders has previously said he would raise taxes to fund his Medicare bill), the Vermont Independent snapped: “Jake, your question is a Republican talking point!”

His line of the night, however, came in response to candidate Tim Ryan, who questioned the benefits of his health care bill. When Ryan said “you don’t know that”, Sanders fired back: “I do know that, I wrote the damn bill!” The crowd went wild.

[Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]

