CNN’s Wolf Blitzer had some remarkably blunt words about the violent mob of Trump supporters storming the Capitol Wednesday.

The Trump supporters managed to get into the Capitol building and raided by the House and Senate chambers, with some even getting into Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. President Donald Trump twice tweeted at his supporters to be peaceful, but has not done more to condemn this madness.

Bliter said on air that “protesters” is too kind a word for these “rioters, mobsters.”

“They’re going to be arrested,” he said. “They have video of these rioters, these mobsters. They will be arrested if they broke windows, if they stormed the floor of the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives, they will be going to jail, many of them, for what they are doing right now.”

And then he added, “They probably are too stupid to know they are heading for jail at some point down the road.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

