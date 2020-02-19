CNN host Wolf Blitzer confronted Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) presidential campaign co-chair Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), Wednesday, over Sanders’ decision not to release further medical records.

After pushing Khanna on why Sanders hasn’t released more medical records of his health, Blitzer asked, “How do you respond, congressman, to those critics who say this is very similar to what President Trump has been doing as far as broken promises out there on the campaign trail?”

“For example the president promised very often he was going to release his tax returns, he still hasn’t done so,” Blitzer elaborated.

Khanna replied, “I don’t think it’s comparable.”

“It would be one thing if the senator wasn’t transparent. The senator said he had a heart attack. He then released three letters from doctors summarizing his condition. They described in detail what condition his heart is in, they say that none of the symptoms he had before the heart attack are going to come back,” Khanna explained. “So I think he’s been very transparent with people. I think it’s not comparable to what Trump does, which is hide the facts.”

“I mean, Trump submitted a letter from a doctor saying that he is in excellent health, the most fit person ever,” he continued. “Senator Sanders has never represented that, he has just represented that he’s fit enough to do the job of president of the United States.”

Watch above via CNN.

