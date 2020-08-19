Former President Barack Obama’s thorough rebuke of President Donald Trump is dominating the discussion Wednesday night following the Democratic National Convention — and one noted anchor believes the address stands with any his ever given.

Speaking on CNN’s post-convention coverage, Wolf Blitzer called Obama’s remarks “scathing,” and “a truly unprecedent moment.”

“I’ve been watching President Obama … since 2004 deliver speeches,” Blitzer said. “This may have been the most powerful address he ever gave. A presidential address to the nation, not only strongly supporting the Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, right now. But going after the sitting president of the United States.”

Blitzer went on to note how striking it was to see a former president take aim at his successor.

“I’ve studied American history a long time,” Blitzer said. “I don’t remember a time when the immediate past president was going after the sitting president the way he did.”

Watch above, via CNN.

