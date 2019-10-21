CNN’s Wolf Blitzer spoke with Beto O’Rourke tonight and confronted him about calling President Donald Trump a “Russian asset” and for drawing parallels between his presidency and Nazi Germany.

O’Rourke stood by calling Trump a Russian asset and said, “He’s working in the interests of Russia and defying the interests of the United States.”

Blitzer said, “Maybe he believes he’s working in his own self-interest, but that doesn’t make him an agent of Russia.”

O’Rourke said it “really seems obvious to me that he’s working in the best interests of that country.”

Blitzer also confronted O’Rourke about his comments that “there is so much that is resonant of the Third Reich in this administration.”

He said, in part, “This idea from Goebbels and Hitler that the bigger the lie and the more often you repeat it, the more likely people are to believe it, that is Donald Trump to a T.”

Blitzer read off more of his remarks and asked, “Is that not going too far to make a comparison between the President of the United States and the Nazis?”

“Find me a better analogy of another leader of a Western democracy describing all people of one religion as inherently defective or disqualified or dangerous,” O’Rourke said. “Repeating the lie that Mexican immigrants pose violent risk to this country… Asking four women of color elected by their constituents to Congress to go back to their home country. And having an almost Nuremberg-like rally where people are chanting ‘Send her back’ or inviting the kind of violence based on the racism that he’s inspired where you have another crowd cheering when someone says ‘shoot them’ when the president says what do we do about these immigrants.”

“But you understand the criticism that when you make any comparisons to the Holocaust the Nazis, that is simply… most people say that is unacceptable,” Blitzer noted.

O’Rourke called it “the comparison of last resort” and continued to stand by it.

