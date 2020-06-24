CNN’s Wolf Blitzer pressed former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton on why Americans should believe the dtails he writes about in his book.

Blitzer spoke with Bolton Wednesday and noted he’s been getting a lot of pushback from Trump administration officials he writes about in the book.

“Several of them… have come out and say basically you’re a liar. Secretary of State Pompeo, trade representative Robert Lighthizer, economic adviser Peter Navarro, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. So the question is why should Americans believe you as opposed to them?” Blitzer asked.

“I have written the best recollection I could of the events I describe in the book,” Bolton responded. “I’ve tried hard — as I did in my first book about the Bush 43 administration — to portray an accurate picture of what’s going on. People who have a different view of that are certainly free to bring their story forward. I’m a former litigator. This is how the truth emerges. I’m confident of my version. I stand by it.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

