CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked tonight what the fallout could be if something like “Sharpie-gate” happens again, only in the middle of a big international crisis.

Trump has continued to stand by his Sunday tweet about Alabama potentially being hit by Hurricane Dorian. The Birmingham National Weather Service rebutted his tweet, but now tonight, five days later, the NOAA has a statement out disavowing the Birmingham NWS’ tweet.

On CNN earlier tonight, Phil Mudd said this should have been how the White House handled it:

“The answer is really easy. ‘Look, the president knows that the National Weather Service didn’t put Alabama on the map. But the president has political responsibilities beyond what the National Weather Service says. Out of an abundance of caution, the president just wanted to tell the people of Alabama, I know that you’re not supposed to be in the line of the hurricane, but please just be careful’… That’s all they had to do.”

Blitzer then asked, “What happens if we do have another what they’re now calling a sharpie-gate situation with another serious crisis? Imagine, for example, if things are heating up with Iran or North Korea, and the president is sharing inaccurate information or he’s distracted by some other issue.”

“No one will believe him. No one should believe him,” Jeffrey Toobin answered. “He’s lied so much as president that his credibility is zero.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

