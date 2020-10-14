‘Wolfy, Calm Down’: Joy Behar Hits Blitzer as The View Debates Fiery CNN Clash With Pelosi on Stimulus

The fiery clash between CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is sparking debate on The View — with one of the hosts going after the cable news legend over the viral segment.

On Wednesday morning’s episode of the ABC talk show, Joy Behar criticized Blitzer for grilling Pelosi about why her caucus is not accepting a $1.8 trillion stimulus offer from Republicans.

“I love Wolf,” Behar said. “Who doesn’t love Wolf? We all love Wolf. But he was out of line. He doesn’t know what’s going on behind closed doors. He’s not in on the deal.”

Behar was interrupted — in a hilarious blooper reel moment worthy of its own attention — by her husband obstructing the camera. After the show got back on track, Behar finished her point.

“[Blitzer is] saying, ‘Let’s give people $1,200,'” Behar said. “That’s nothing. In two weeks they’ll be back in the same position that they’re in. The Democrats have a real long-term deal going on. And we all know we’re going to be in this for another year. We all know that. Where’s the money for a year? That’s the question.

“So Wolfy, calm down. And let Nancy do her job.”

Sara Haines took the opposing stance — hitting Pelosi for lashing out at criticism from Blitzer.

“I found the exchange very frustrating because right now, we live in a time where we can’t question an idea?” Haines said. “If you question an idea, you are immediately excused as an apologist for everything the other side stands for. And CNN, by the way, they are not apologists for Trump, if you’ve watched them. So that didn’t make much sense. … Right now, any stimulus coverage is better than nothing. And if Wolf Blitzer doesn’t understand the intricacies of what she’s talking about, take the interview to explain some of that to the voters and citizens as well, rather than getting snarky and dismissing it. Because he was asking tough questions, and a good idea should be able to withstand question and challenge. And she did not prove to handle that very well.”

Sunny Hostin sided with Pelosi, noting the difficulty of explaining the complexity of the GOP stimulus offer in a brief TV interview. And Whoopi Goldberg added the the speaker was likely frustrated that she is now being accused of holding up the talks after prolonged efforts to get Republicans to come to the table.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]