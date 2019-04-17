Woman ‘Obsessed’ With Columbine Dead After Making Threats Against the High School

The 18 year old woman who was considered “armed and extremely dangerous” by law enforcement has been found dead after an extensive manhunt in Colorado.

Sol Pais, an 18-year old woman who has been described as having an obsession with the Columbine massacre, has been a subject of interest to state FBI agents ever since she flew from Miami to Denver earlier this week. Law enforcement officials have told the media that Pais has a history of making threats towards schools, and her trip to Colorado came days before the massacre’s 20th anniversary.

Authorities told the media that schools across Denver were closed on Wednesday since they were trying to track Pais down after she bought a shotgun and ammo upon arrival in Colorado. While the cause of death is not clear, law enforcement have told reporters that Pais is now dead, and FBI Denver announced on Twitter that they no longer consider this an emergency situation.

UPDATE: THERE IS NO LONGER A THREAT TO THE COMMUNITY. More information to follow shortly. #FindSol — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) April 17, 2019

We can confirm that Sol Pais is deceased. We are grateful to everyone who submitted tips and to all our law enforcement partners for their efforts in keeping our community safe. — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) April 17, 2019

UPDATE – 1:33 p.m. ET: Colorado authorities have said in a press conference that Pais died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

#Breaking: Sol Pais got an Uber to the Mount Evans area, authorities say.

They found her several hundred feet past Echo Lake Lodge, beyond the Mount Evans road closure.

It appears she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.https://t.co/LfVbkNrdGX pic.twitter.com/exRSt0DCAV — CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) April 17, 2019

Watch above, via Fox News.

— —

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com