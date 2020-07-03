An anonymous woman said Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein repeatedly sexually assaulted her in an interview with Fox News reporter Bryan Llenas. The woman, whose identity was obscured, added that she is “definitely” willing to testify in the case against Maxwell, who was arrested by the FBI on Thursday.

Llenas reported that the woman was allegedly sexually abused by the couple from the age of 14 to 16. The alleged abuse only came to an end after she became pregnant and later aborted Epstein’s baby.

“Absolutely. I would definitely stand, you know, take the stand and testify, because I believe that she deserves to be where she’s at today and she deserves to stay there for the rest of her life,” the woman told Llenas. “And I hope by me coming forward, it encourages other victims to stand up and say, you know, to be honest, let your voice be heard.”

She told Llenas that Maxwell personally abused her “20 to 30 times” when she was a teenager, adding that she was “just as evil as Epstein” and was more than just a confidant, but a business partner and a participant who abused several other young girls.

“The fact that I had to kill my child, really affected me and my family,” she told Llenas regarding her alleged pregnancy, adding that she had never been with anyone other than Epstein.

The woman claimed Maxwell, Epstein, and others gang-raped her as punishment after they suspected that she told her grandparents about the abortion and were fearful she would talk to authorities.

“Ghislaine was a part of it and Jeffrey Epstein was a part of it and I was drugged, gang raped and left on the lawn and they put a gun to me,” she told Llenas. “The man that drove me home said I would never, I would never come back alive if I spoke about it.”

The woman’s grandfather allegedly put her into hiding following the rape, forcing her to drop out of high school. “I basically kind of vanished,” she said. “Ms. Maxwell was a participant, and she made it very clear that I was to keep my mouth shut or harm would come to my family and myself and harm did come to me.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

