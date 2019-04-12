‘Womp, Womp’: Morning Joe Mocks Trump for Posting False Polling Graphic from Fox Business

Morning Joe had a laugh on Friday as they talked about the fake polling data President Donald Trump pushed after seeing it on Fox Business.

Yesterday, Trump posted a graphic from Lou Dobbs‘ show that said his approval rating is at 55%. The figure came from a poll which said that number was actually his disapproval rating, so the Fox Business host issued a correction for the errant graphic last night.

‘Womp, womp,” Joe Scarborough snarked as Mika Brzezinski broke down the story for their panel. He also accused Trump of spreading “fake news” since Trump has yet to delete the poll from his Twitter feed.

“It does say something, that he’s shameless and he’s kept it up on his news feed, once again creating his own reality” Scarborough said.

The conversation continued to touch on how frequently Trump showers himself with adulation.

