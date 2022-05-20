‘Wonder If Some of These People Ever Passed Seventh Grade Biology’: Joy Reid Rips Republicans’ Questions at Abortion Hearing

On Friday, Joy Reid welcomed Dr. Yashica Robinson, who two days before testified about abortion before the House Judiciary Committee.

Robinson had some tense exchanges with various anti-abortion Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who referred to her as “Ms. Robinson” before she replied, “My name is Dr. Robinson.”

During her appearance on MSNBC, Reid played a clip of Robinson being questioned by Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA). Here was their exchange:

JOHNSON: How about if a child is halfway out of the birth canal? Is an abortion permissible then? ROBINSON: Can you repeat your question? JOHNSON: If a child is halfway delivered out of the birth canal, is it permissible to have be an abortion? Would you support the right for an abortion then? ROBINSON: I can’t even fathom that. JOHNSON: I’m not asking if you can fathom it. If it occurred, would you support that abortion or not? That’s unrestricted abortion, right? ROBINSON: I can’t answer that question, just like you probably can’t imagine what you would do if your daughter was raped.

Reid was unimpressed with Johnson’s line of questioning.

“You know, as somebody who has given birth to three humans, I start to wonder if some of these people ever passed seventh grade biology,” she said. “They don’t seem to even understand the human body, let alone this issue.”

Reid asked Robinson to explain the implications of a pending U.S. Supreme Court decision that seems poised to overturn Roe v. Wade and thus, constitutional right to an abortion.

“What that will mean is many people, like the people that I care for –Black people, low-income, people from rural areas, people of color in general, people who are already financially struggling – will have no access to very necessary care,” Robinson answered.

Watch above via MSNBC.

