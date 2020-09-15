Bob Woodward continued his book promotion tour Monday evening by sharing an exclusive portion in which President Donald Trump told of a room-clearing sneeze with Late Night host Stephen Colbert. While the sneeze portion is a curious and ostensibly funny moment that will likely grab the most attention, it was Trump’s comments about his understanding of how easily Covid-19 that should raise the most eyebrows.

The audio starts with President Trump admitting to Woodward, “And Bob, it’s so easily transmissible, you wouldn’t believe it,” to which the author replied, “I know.” Trump then proceeded to tell a story about an Oval Office meeting with ten people in which someone “innocently” sneezed. According to the commander-in-chief, “the entire room bailed out, including me.”

After the clip airs, Woodward laughs at the bizarre nature of the innocent sneeze story. Colbert’s reaction, however, is more telling, saying, “I know he’s making light there, again, at the end, but at the heart of that is something extraordinarily shocking.” In mid-April, President Trump was continuing to push to reopen the US economy despite his explicit knowledge of the potentially deadly levels of contagiousness.

Woodward has reportedly 19 separate audio recordings of on-the-record conversations between himself and President Trump from the past six months. Snippets of these recording are being doled out very judiciously as part of Woodward;s media tour in promotion of the new tell-all Rage, available in book stores today.

Watch the clip above, courtesy of CBS.

