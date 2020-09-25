‘World’s Most Famous Squatter’: Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon Mock Trump’s Refusal to Commit to Peaceful Transition of Power

Late-night hosts Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Fallon mocked President Donald Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power — Noah joking that he’ll go from “one of the world’s most famous landlords” to “the world’s most famous squatter.”

When asked by a reporter if he would commit to “a peaceful transferral of power after the election,” Trump replied, “we’re going to have to see what happens” — causing a stir in the political world.

“Holy sh*t, I never thought I would see the day where an American president would threaten to not accept an election defeat,” Noah said. “Because let’s be honest: This is something you hear about in a random country where America steps in to enforce democracy. I feel like now it’s only fair that those countries should send peacekeepers to the U.S.: ‘Well, well, well. Refusing to give up power, rampant disease, and high unemployment. Who’s the sh*thole now, huh?’”

The host also joked about how fun it would be if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had to physically fight Trump for the presidency.

“Biden and Trump are gonna be at the White House recreating the geriatric fights from The Irishman, while Kamala Harris has Mike Pence in a headlock?” he added before imitating Pence: “‘Oh no, my hair grazed her bosom. Now I’m going to hell.’”

“I bet even if Joe Biden wins they’re going to find Trump in the White House basement someday living that Parasite life,” Noah joked, referencing the 2020 Academy Award Best Picture winner that Trump bashed for being a foreign film.

Meyers also ripped Trump for saying “we’re going to have to see what happens” when asked about his plans to leave the White House if he loses the election.

“‘See what happens?’ For someone who wants to be a dictator, you sure sound like a spectator,” Meyers joked. “You’re coming off like Ryan Seacrest on American Idol: ‘We’ll see what happens after the break.’”

Meyers also blasted the president for repeatedly claiming that the only way he could lose the election is if it’s rigged or fraudulent due to mail-in ballots.

“You haven’t cracked 50% in the polling average all year,” the host pointed out. “You haven’t been ahead of Biden in the polling average once, you lost the popular vote by three million and your approval numbers have been underwater since you launched your campaign.”

The host then roasted Trump’s French skills after claiming “he is threatening a coup d’état:

“I’m sure he has no idea what the phrase ‘coup d’état’ means,” Meyers said. “He probably thinks it’s a lyric from Moulin Rouge: ‘Voulez-vouz coucher coup d’état, ce soir?’”

Fallon noted that “the peaceful transfer of power is one of the pillars of our democracy,” adding that, “Trump treats it like a brunch he might bail on.”

“I’m getting the feeling this year is going to end with Trump locking himself in the Oval Office while yelling into the phone, ‘Space force attack!’” Fallon joked.

The host also compared trying to get Trump out of the White House to trying to get a trapped bird out of your living room:

“It’s like, ‘Oh, I got ’em. Hold on, OK.? Nobody move — he’s behind the curtain! Nobody move! Shut the door! Shut the door!’” Fallon added.

