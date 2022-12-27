‘Worst Christmas Ever’: Southwest Passengers Fume Over Airline Canceling 5,000+ Flights in Major Melt Down

Southwest Airlines destroyed Christmas for at least one traveler who told ABC News Tuesday that the company’s ongoing meltdown “ruined” her holiday.

Winter storms snarled air travel this week nationwide as millions of Americans took to the skies to spend Christmas with family. While multiple airlines have experiences cancelations, Southwest’s operations are currently at a standstill. Some stranded passengers have been told not to expect flights for nearly a week.

CNN Business reported:

About 87% of Tuesday’s US flight cancellations are Southwest, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Southwest canceled more than 2,500 flights. The next highest: Spirit Airlines, with 83. Southwest warned that it would continue canceling flights until it could get its operations back on track. The company’s CEO said this has been the biggest disruption he’s seen in his career. The Biden administration is investigating.

ABC News reporter Alex Perez covered the airliner’s ongoing issues Tuesday afternoon.

“Southwest Airlines [is] melting down in the wake of the Christmas holiday,” Perez noted.

Southwest passenger Beenish Saleem, who was stranded at Los Angeles International Airport after her flight on Christmas Day to Texas was canceled, vented to a reporter.

“Christmas was just ruined. This was the worst Christmas ever,” she said.

Another woman said she was told by Southwest that it could not help her until the weekend at the earliest and to “go home.”

The company expects to resume operations as normal by next week. The White House has said it intends to launch an investigation into what went wrong.

Watch above, via WJLA.

