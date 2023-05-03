Harris Faulkner took the helm on Fox’s Outnumbered Wednesday to report “breaking news” that I.C.E. officers will begin mandated seven-day work weeks at the U.S.-Mexico border, now that Title 42 is set to expire.

“This is breaking news right now,” Faulkner said. “I.C.E. Officers have advised of mandated seven-day work week beginning May 7th.

“We’re outnumbered at the border, the president sent 1,500 people to help backstop paperwork,” Faulkner said of this week’s announcement that the Biden administration is sending additional officers to the southern border to handle any influx of migrants. “Our men and women are the best on the planet in the military. They could really do their jobs — they won’t be allowed to fully do them. But do you know who we are going to work the heck out of? The people that are already there.”

“Biden’s America,” Faulkner added.

“Wow! Seven-day work week,” interjected co-host Kaleigh McEnany. “And that entails putting your life on the line, often rescuing migrants from rivers, and then the president of the United States not having your back and accusing you falsely of whipping migrants, which did not happen.”

Pandemic-era Title 42 ends on May 11, the same day the COVID public health emergency is set to expire. The measure had allowed for migrants to be promptly expelled at the border without the opportunity to ask for asylum. Conservatives are warning of a surge in migrants coming over the border when the measure expires.

“The fact that the removal of Title 42 is happening in just a day or two doesn’t mean that the border is open,” said Biden administration spox Karine Jean-Pierre this week. “It just doesn’t mean that. When Title 42 goes away, we will go back to Title 8, which allows for a process to make sure that people can have their own asylum claims heard, and those who do not have a legal basis to remain will be quickly removed,” she said.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com