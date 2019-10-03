Wall Street Journal editor-at-large Gerard Baker praised President Donald Trump’s call for China to investigate Joe Biden, calling it “classic Donald Trump.”

Baker, also a Fox Business host, was appearing on America’s Newsroom where anchor Sandra Smith asked him about Trump calling on China to investigate Biden for him.

“It’s classic Donald Trump,” Baker said. “He doubles down. When everybody — when the Democrats and his opponents and the media are clutching their pearls about some new outrage and they think ‘wow, this is the end now’ he just doubles down.”

Baker said he thinks Trump’s call for foreign powers to investigate Hunter Biden indicates “he feels on pretty strong ground on this topic.”

“He feels there is some really suspicious, questionable stuff that Hunter Biden has done in his various roles around the world and he feels it is absolutely legitimate to ask foreign countries to investigate,” Baker said.

Baker also appeared to say that Trump asking China to investigate the Bidens for him could mean the Chinese get relief in the ongoing trade war in exchange.

“It adds an interesting a little bit of spice to the trade dispute. Maybe again for the president, it’s a possible area of agreement between the U.S. and China,” Baker said. “Against the background of pretty tough trade negotiations and a deteriorating economic relationship between the U.S. and China without any question, maybe this offers a little sunshine.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com