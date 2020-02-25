Yahoo News national politics reporter Brittany Shepherd previewed Tuesday night’s Democratic Debate on CNN’s Newsroom Tuesday — and predicted we’re in for a bloodbath.

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto inquired what to expect ahead of the Democratic Debate tonight with rivals continually snipping at one another, asking “should we expect just as much of a food fight as Denny Heck was saying about the most recent debate coming up as we had just a few days ago?”

Shepherd responded, “You know, Jim, if Nevada was a food fight, I think South Carolina will be a bloodbath.”

“There’s so much for all these candidates to prove. Especially someone like Mike Bloomberg who I would say was a ham-handed debate for him at best. He’s going to have to show he’s not only charismatic but a fierce debater. His general election pitch is like; you don’t need Trump. I can go toe-to-toe with Trump. We’ve seen a lot of this aggression online from his staff, you know, his Chief of Staff is going on CNN trying to push oppo about Bernie Sanders,” Shepherd continued.

Shepherd concluded by outlining that both Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will also come prepared for a battle with fellow 2020 rivals.

“But we haven’t seen that connect go to Mike Bloomberg. And Bernie Sanders, who is known to punch back when he is punched is definitely going to be aggressive, too. And that aggression will, obviously, extend with Warren. You saw a very strong Elizabeth Warren. Her supporters are saying, where has this Warren been since the beginning? We’ll see around 2 and 2.5 of that tonight,” Shepherd concluded.

Watch above, via CNN.

