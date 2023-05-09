‘Y’all Are Having Trump on Your Channel Tomorrow’: CNN Raises Eyebrows for Branding Tucker Carlson a ‘Right-Wing Extremist’

CNN raised some eyebrows on social media after it described former Fox News host Tucker Carlson as a “right-wing extremist” on Tuesday.

CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy used the words to describe Carlson in a report on the former Fox News star’s decision to move his show to Twitter, Tuesday. After the description was reposted on CNN’s Twitter account, the network received some backlash from social media users, including fans of Carlson and some who considered the label to be hypocritical given CNN’s decision to host a town hall with former President Donald Trump this upcoming Wednesday.

Carlson @TuckerCarlson and @elonmusk are both right-wing extremists if the accuser is essentially communist :) just a thought for soon-to-be-irrelevant (and not a moment too soon) @CNN https://t.co/rLYTFxg9RL — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 9, 2023

You guys kept a guy on the payroll after he whacked off on a company Zoom call. https://t.co/d5RgGVVrJT — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 9, 2023

“SO MUCH FOR OBJECTIVITY: Look at this headline. Further confirms #CNN is compromised,” protested journalist Jonathan Choe, while BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre wrote, “Tucker Carlson is right about journalists.”

Tucker had the highest ratings of any cable host *among Democrats* in the demo. But it’s adorable CNN thinks it has any say in defining the acceptable terms of debate. https://t.co/mikAoXHBMo — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 9, 2023

Never thought I’d see CNN call Tucker Carlson a “Right-wing extremist” https://t.co/rrlYxpVVRS — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 9, 2023

“Y’all are having Trump on your channel tomorrow,” reacted Republican political consultant Nathan Wurtze, while journalist Luke O’Neil tweeted, “Tune into our town hall with Donald Trump, yes that Donald Trump, tomorrow night.”

CNN has received criticism from some opponents of Trump over its decision to host the first town hall of Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday.

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan criticized the network for platforming someone “who has used live interviews to incite violence and tell lies,” while the Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes called it “horrifically bad judgment” and “not journalism.”

Trump, meanwhile, has expressed uncertainty about “going into the heart of Enemy territory.”

“I’ll be doing CNN tomorrow night, LIVE from the Great State of New Hampshire, because they are rightfully desperate to get those fantastic (TRUMP!) ratings once again. They made me a deal I couldn’t refuse!!!” he wrote on Tuesday. “Could be the beginning of a New & Vibrant CNN, with no more Fake News, or it could turn into a disaster for all, including me. Let’s see what happens?”

David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, defended the network’s decision to host a town hall with Trump on CNBC, Friday.

“We need to hear both voices.That’s what you see. Republicans are on the air on CNN, Democrats are on the air. All voices should be heard,” he said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com