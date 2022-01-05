MSNBC contributor Yamiche Alcindor called Fox News a “fringe wing of the GOP.”

In a segment on Tuesday’s Deadline: White House about the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol wanting to speak with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Alcindor said:

You can see that this is a committee that is ramping up its work, that’s really trying to close in on that inner, inner circle of former President [Donald] Trump to really understand who was talking to him and who he really respected enough to sort of weigh their opinion. Sean Hannity, for anyone who has covered former President Trump, everyone knows that he is someone who is in the president’s orbit. They were speaking regularly. The president really took his sort of advice to heart.

It also in some ways is a reminder that Fox News, while it’s sort of supposed to be a cable news channel, what it really was and continues to be, is sort of this fringe wing of the GOP, and really the hosts on there, especially the late-night opinion hosts on there, they have in some ways turned out to be more powerful than the elected officials that were trying to talk to former President Trump, Mitch McConnell and others.