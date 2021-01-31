The first Saturday Night Live Weekend Update of 2021 began with a look at what the weeks since their last December show hath wrought, and it was a bit more optimistic than Kate McKinnon’s assessment in the show’s cold open, cheering on the inauguration of President Joe Biden, Christmas, and a win for diversity.

‘Well, guys, a lot has happened since our last show,” Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost welcomed the audience back to Studio 8H, and noted that “some of it was good,” mentioning the Biden inauguration — “that was nice” — and the holidays. “I like Christmas.”

“And, hey, now the Terrorist Watch List includes white people, so yay for diversity. Yay for diversity. It’s important to see yourself represented.”

Watch the video above, via NBC.

