comScore

Yes, Game of Thrones Really DID Leave a Starbucks Coffee Cup in a Shot

By Colby HallMay 6th, 2019, 6:55 am

Game of Thrones is in its final throes, with only two more episodes left in the epic seven-season HBO drama. And given evidence unearthed by eagle-eyed Twitter users, perhaps the editors, producers and script supervisors (charged with maintaining continuity for any given episode) are mailing it in.

Turns out there was what clearly appeared to be a Starbucks coffee cup left in a shot, sitting plainly in front of presumptive (?) Queen Daenerys Targaryen, who is played by Emilia Clarke.

The cup can be seen in the following scene:

In case you missed it, here is a screen grab tweet:

More:

Of course, Twitter then turned this mistake in a serious of predictable, but no less enjoyable, joke memes:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Follow Colby Hall: