Yes, Game of Thrones Really DID Leave a Starbucks Coffee Cup in a Shot

Game of Thrones is in its final throes, with only two more episodes left in the epic seven-season HBO drama. And given evidence unearthed by eagle-eyed Twitter users, perhaps the editors, producers and script supervisors (charged with maintaining continuity for any given episode) are mailing it in.

Turns out there was what clearly appeared to be a Starbucks coffee cup left in a shot, sitting plainly in front of presumptive (?) Queen Daenerys Targaryen, who is played by Emilia Clarke.

The cup can be seen in the following scene:

For those of you who didn’t think the Starbucks cup gaffe was real, I went back to watch it and—#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/xNz2iBHySH — Clarkisha Kent: Benioff and Weiss Hate Nick Gurrs (@IWriteAllDay_) May 6, 2019

In case you missed it, here is a screen grab tweet:

So this is where we’re at now! A Starbucks cup! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/dhWXyDo15w — Nehal Mahran (@NehalMahran) May 6, 2019

Of course, Twitter then turned this mistake in a serious of predictable, but no less enjoyable, joke memes:

That Winterfell starbucks cashier ain’t ready to write Dany’s name on her coffee cup #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/N4ktWH1NlJ — Joseph (@TheGeneralSYD) May 6, 2019

It’s not even 7am and it’s clear that the Starbucks cup goof in Game of Thrones is going to render Twitter unusable for much of the day. — Paul Ford (@ftrain) May 6, 2019

