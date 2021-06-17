If you’d like to enjoy 16 seconds of painfully awkward silence brought to you by the wonders of live television, you have come to the right place.

On Fox News Thursday, Charles Payne was interviewing Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) about a Supreme Court decision handed down earlier in the day. In that case, the court ruled 9-0 that a Catholic social services organization could not be compelled by the city of Philadelphia to certify same-sex couples as foster parents.

Mace lauded the decision in what turned out to be the prologue for a comically extended period of silence that was broken by a sound of guttural confusion emanating from Payne, and Fox News hastily cut to break.

MACE: Well, the First Amendment and religious liberties should be protected in this country. And there are many, plentiful foster homes and foster services around the country that have varying opinions that are not religious-based. And so I think it’s important that we do protect religious liberty in this country, protect the First Amendment, and allow folks to go through the proper agencies to do those adoptions or to foster children. It’s important to have the protections in place for everybody. 16 SECONDS OF SILENCE: [Hello, I’m not supposed to be here.] MACE: I think I–did I lose you? PAYNE: Uh, I got you, I got you now. I think someone was– LEXUS COMMERCIAL: Stay restless with the icon that does the same. The RX crafted by Lexus. Get 1.9% APR financing on the 2021 RX 350. Experience Amazing at your Lexus dealer.

When the show returned from the impromptu break, Payne gave no explanation of the incident.

Watch above via Fox News, before seeing your local Lexus dealer.

