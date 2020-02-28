MSNBC’s Chris Matthews incorrectly identified Senator Lindsey Graham‘s Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison for Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) in a live interview Friday night.

Harrison is a Democratic candidate running against Graham for the senate seat in which is up come November of 2020.

Confusion immediately struck, with the MSNBC host seeing stating to Harrison, “I see you standing next to the guy you’ll beat there, maybe, maybe, maybe, Lindsey Graham,” pointing at footage of Scott, who was standing alongside Graham at Trump’s rally Friday night.

You could then hear people desperately calling out “Tim Scott” to stop the oncoming trainwreck.

“Oh, I’m sorry. Big mistake. Mistaken identity, sir. Sorry. Tell me how you’ll beat Lindsey,” the MSNBC host continued, seeking to recover from the mistake.

“He is down in Charleston tonight with the president and we just released our first TV ad to hit Lindsey Graham on hypocrisy he had the last few years. This is a guy you can’t trust. This is a guy doesn’t have a moral compass,” Harrison stated.

