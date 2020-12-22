MSNBC’s Ali Velshi went on a tear Monday night against the anonymous Trump White House officials who are apparently very worried about the president’s actions in trying to overturn the election, but won’t do more to speak up about it.

Over the weekend, Axios reported that White House officials are “increasingly alarmed” about what President Donald Trump is considering in his conspiracy-laden quest, and one official described the concerns coming from even people who have stood by the president through everything else, not “the weak-kneed bureaucrats that we loathe.”

While guest-hosting The Last Word on Monday, Velshi brought up the insane floating of martial law by key Trump allies like Michael Flynn, which reportedly came up in a White House meeting (Trump subsequently denied it was discussed).

“When you use the military to overturn the election, it’s a coup,” Velshi said, before noting how “this continued talk of a coup has gone on long enough that some senior White House officials are actually afraid.”

And he asked why no one is stopping Trump, before honing in on the White House officials who are apparently very concerned:

“I’m asking you, senior administration officials who are still giving blind quotes on to news outlets. Trump lost the election, and yet, your cowardice knows no bounds. You will not take a stand in favor of democracy, like they did in the American Revolution, like they did in the Civil War, like they did in the civil rights movement, like they did all summer in the streets of America while your guy encouraged police to fire tear gas and shoot rubber bullets… You tell the media that you’re afraid, but you won’t let them use your name. You say you’re anxious and concerned, but you won’t tell your boss when he has gone too far. You are cowards! And if you want to prove me wrong, stop talking and start doing something about Donald Trump, because right now there is silence on one side and the other side is a growing group of conservative enablers whose allegiance is not to democracy but to a president who wants to be a dictator.”

Velshi again said that Trump is considering a coup and concluded, “No more blind quotes, no more silence, now is the time to speak out against a man who’s actually attempting to dismantle democracy to stay in power.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

