‘You Are Not Serious People’: Democrat Quotes Logan Roy While Ripping Into GOP Colleagues on Crime

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) decided to flex her pop culture chops by using a recent, viral quote from Succession to slam her GOP colleagues for bringing a House Judiciary Committee hearing to New York City.

The hearing was held in Manhattan for the supposed purpose of acknowledging the city’s violent crime rates. Democrats, however, have accused the committee’s Republican members of using the hearing as an extension of their ongoing feud with District Attorney Alvin Bragg after the indictment of Donald Trump.

As Dean spoke, she denounced the “underlying sham” of the hearing, accusing Republicans of politically posturing on violent crime and not caring about gun violence when it comes to mass shootings. She did so while offering her sympathies to the hearing witnesses who were there to talk about how violent crime has impacted them.

“I’m reminded of the character in Succession, the late Logan Roy,” said Dean. “‘You are not serious people.’”

“If you are serious about doing something about violence, gun violence, and other violence, join us,” she implored.

Clearly, Dean is up to date with Succession’s current season.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com